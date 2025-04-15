‘Doing All The Heavy Lifting.’ Body Language Expert Weighs In On Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet’s Coachella PDA
So many questions about these two.
Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet have been dating for about two years now, and in that time they’ve made it a priority to keep their relationship private. That means that whenever the lovebirds do appear together in public, lots of eyeballs are on them, trying to get a feel for their dynamic. That was certainly the case at Coachella last weekend, where a body language expert says it looked like one half of the couple was putting in more effort.
Plenty of footage from the annual music festival showed the two-time Academy Award nominee dancing and packing on the PDA with Kylie Jenner (whose family’s reality show The Kardashians just wrapped its sixth season on the 2025 TV schedule and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription). Body language expert Judi James dissected several of the images and videos from Coachella and told the Daily Mail that Timothèe Chalamet seems a bit “out of sync” with his partner. According to James:
The body language expert specifically noted one video where Kylie Jenner is “catching the mood,” jumping around to the music and dancing flirtatiously as her boyfriend stands behind her. While Timothèe Chalamet gives a polite smile and nods to the beat, he maintains distance between their bodies, resting his arm on a rail rather than touching his girlfriend. Judi James said:
In another video, Timothèe Chalamet has his arms wrapped around Kylie Jenner’s waist, but it’s her who initiates their kiss, and while Chalamet does kiss her a second time, the expert called it a “ritual of disengagement,” as he drops his hands from her hips — despite her efforts to put them back — and steps away from her. Judi James surmised:
The body language expert said it was a similar scene to when the two were making out at a tennis tournament, with Kylie Jenner kissing Timothèe Chalamet as he kept his eyes on the match. Fans noted the awkwardness between the couple then, too, and how uncomfortable the situation seemed in comparison to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s own tennis video.
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to speculation and rumors, being a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and that’s very likely one of the reasons she’s chosen not to let fans into this aspect of her life. I doubt that’s likely to change, and the same goes for our overanalyzing every one of her future public outings with Timothèe Chalamet.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
