‘Doing All The Heavy Lifting.’ Body Language Expert Weighs In On Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet’s Coachella PDA

Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet have been dating for about two years now, and in that time they’ve made it a priority to keep their relationship private. That means that whenever the lovebirds do appear together in public, lots of eyeballs are on them, trying to get a feel for their dynamic. That was certainly the case at Coachella last weekend, where a body language expert says it looked like one half of the couple was putting in more effort.

Plenty of footage from the annual music festival showed the two-time Academy Award nominee dancing and packing on the PDA with Kylie Jenner (whose family’s reality show The Kardashians just wrapped its sixth season on the 2025 TV schedule and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription). Body language expert Judi James dissected several of the images and videos from Coachella and told the Daily Mail that Timothèe Chalamet seems a bit “out of sync” with his partner. According to James:

At Coachella we can see the couple in several sensual poses that suggest intimacy and affection. But when some of those moments are broken down it looks like Kylie doing all the heavy lifting while Timothee appears out of synch and politely less inclined to act seductive or seduced.

The body language expert specifically noted one video where Kylie Jenner is “catching the mood,” jumping around to the music and dancing flirtatiously as her boyfriend stands behind her. While Timothèe Chalamet gives a polite smile and nods to the beat, he maintains distance between their bodies, resting his arm on a rail rather than touching his girlfriend. Judi James said:

Her behavior looks happy and uninhibited but behind her Timothee looks more like an awkward dad at a kid's party.

In another video, Timothèe Chalamet has his arms wrapped around Kylie Jenner’s waist, but it’s her who initiates their kiss, and while Chalamet does kiss her a second time, the expert called it a “ritual of disengagement,” as he drops his hands from her hips — despite her efforts to put them back — and steps away from her. Judi James surmised:

His body language rituals suggest a more reserved and possibly private personality at a point in the relationship where they might be more finely tuned and synchronized. We would normally be seeing more ‘opportunistic’ touches and rituals from a partner who is being flirted with and kissed, where he might ramp up the touches or body proximity rather than closing it down or looking overly polite.

The body language expert said it was a similar scene to when the two were making out at a tennis tournament, with Kylie Jenner kissing Timothèe Chalamet as he kept his eyes on the match. Fans noted the awkwardness between the couple then, too, and how uncomfortable the situation seemed in comparison to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s own tennis video.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to speculation and rumors, being a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and that’s very likely one of the reasons she’s chosen not to let fans into this aspect of her life. I doubt that’s likely to change, and the same goes for our overanalyzing every one of her future public outings with Timothèe Chalamet.