Star Wars Has Cancelled Another Major Event Due To Health Concerns

This is not the first major fandom event to be cancelled due to health concerns. It was reported back in April that San Diego Comic-Con is cancelled in 2020 and plans to return in July 2021.

Since 1999, the Star Wars Celebration has primarily been a vehicle for Lucasfilm to highlight the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise. Typically, fans expect to hear the director and actors talk about the latest project, and see some kind of trailer or sneak peek at a new installment in the beloved property.