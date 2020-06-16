Justice League's Snyder Cut Will Re-Address A Key Tragedy In Batman's Life

It’s unclear why Zack Snyder selected Dick Grayson to be the one to die rather than Jason Todd, and since he only described the addressing of Robin in The Snyder Cut as a “hint,” who knows if he’ll actually be identified by Batman or one of the other characters. Still, for those of you who left Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice wanting to know more about Robin in this universe, now you can take comfort knowing that at least a little more information will be provided in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.