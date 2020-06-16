Wonder Woman 1984: See The Latest Look At Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah Makeup

The DC Extended Universe has a handful of very exciting blockbusters coming down the pipeline, which will further expand the growing franchise. Chief among them is Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, which has been delayed handful of times throughout the years. But DC fans are eagerly anticipating Diana Prince's second solo flick, which is set in the '80s and will feature a slew of new characters. Kristen Wiig will make her comic book role debut as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah, with audiences eager to see the SNL alum's final transformation as the villain. And now we may have our best look at her makeup yet.