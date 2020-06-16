Wonder Woman 1984: See The Latest Look At Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah Makeup

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has a handful of very exciting blockbusters coming down the pipeline, which will further expand the growing franchise. Chief among them is Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, which has been delayed handful of times throughout the years. But DC fans are eagerly anticipating Diana Prince's second solo flick, which is set in the '80s and will feature a slew of new characters. Kristen Wiig will make her comic book role debut as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah, with audiences eager to see the SNL alum's final transformation as the villain. And now we may have our best look at her makeup yet.
Given Wonder Woman 1984's multiple release date changes, the marketing for Patty Jenkins' sophomore entry into the DCEU has been limited. The trailers have not featured Cheetah in any capacity, instead focusing on Kristen Wiig's performance as Barbara Ann Minerva. Instead the first glimpses of the character have come through merchandise, with the latest glimpse actually coming from promotional stickers. Check it out below.
Goodbye Barbara, and hello Cheetah! Wonder Woman 1984 will mark the first time the iconic DC villain has been adapted in live-action. As such, comic book fans are eager to see Kristen Wiig in full regalia for the first time. And with the movie now arriving in October, we might have to wait quite a bit longer before finally seeing Cheetah in a trailer for the upcoming sequel.
This latest glimpse into the character comes to us from Twitter, reportedly from upcoming merchandise for Wonder Woman 1984. While still a bit blurry, the image is an indication of what Cheetah will look like in Patty Jenkins' second DC entry. While Kristen Wiig's character will start out as an archaeologist and friend of Diana Prince's she'll ultimately turn to villainy throughout the movie's runtime.
The overall plot of Wonder Woman 1984 remains a mystery, but Patty Jenkins and company have teased how Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord will factor into Barbara Minerva's transformation into Cheetah. He'll somehow be able to influence Barbara, eventually resulting in her exposure to the cheetah spirit that will transform her into the creature pictured above. And that transformation comes with cheetah-like abilities that should put Wonder Woman to test in the upcoming movie.
So far we've seen a few brief glimpses of Cheetah through merchandise, but they've largely been in animated form and upcoming Halloween costumes rather than a promotional image of Kristen Wiig in hair and make-up. So while it's still not actual footage, the new image of the character is sure to help build anticipation for Wonder Woman 1984's release. Even if recently got pushed back another few months.
Patty Jenkins has already been praising Kristen Wiig's performance in Wonder Woman 1984, which requires a physical and emotional transformation. Wiig is always working a number of projects, but this will mark the 46 year-old actress' first time in a comic book role. And moviegoers can't wait to see what she's got in store for Cheetah.
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 2nd, after being pushed back from August. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.