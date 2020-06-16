The Reason Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Skipping Gold's Gym For Now

During the quarantine, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been particularly vocal about staying safe on social media and provided encouragement for people to stay home, all while he adorably fed his pet mini pony and donkey. He delivered more of these PSA type social media posts, with another involving him in a hot tub, smoking a “stogie” and wearing a sheriff’s hat. In an even more hilarious, and surprising, social media post, he encouraged his followers to practice social distancing and to stretch at home.