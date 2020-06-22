Frozen II’s Big Climax Was Almost Very Different

Originally, it seems the idea for "Show Yourself" was a much more aggressive song. The title was more a command than a request, with Elsa demanding that whoever has been calling her show themselves to her. At one point, there's a suggestion that "Show Yourself" actually be cut and replaced. Jennifer Lee thinks that a song about Elsa "coming home" would be more appropriate. Songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are really unimpressed with this idea. We can see these people pushing against each other and while there is real tension, it's clear that everybody is working together to try and make this movie work. In the end, the song writers softened that tone to make the song more request than demand. "You are the one I've been looking for" became "Are you the one I've been looking for?"