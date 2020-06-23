11 Hamilton Behind-The-Scenes Facts To Know Before The Musical Hits Disney+

On July 3rd, the world will finally have its shot to see Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda's celebrated musical has become a global sensation, earning an abundance of accolades and no shortage of acclaim, the likes of which have rarely — if ever — been seen before. Certainly, it's been a hot ticket both on Broadway and beyond, selling out shows at a clip that would make even freshman musicals jealous. And if you haven't had a chance to see the hit musical sensation for yourself — or you want to relive the experience from the comfort of our home — Disney+ has got your covered.

Starting in July, a taped recording of Hamilton, starring the original Broadway cast, will be available at the click of the button. Its theatrical plans were sadly scrapped, but few will complain about the early access. Before Hamilton hits Disney+, here are some fun behind-the-scenes facts!