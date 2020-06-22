Why Josh Gad Had Some Trouble Recording Songs For Frozen II

By their very nature, movie sequels are a return to something that has been done before. As such, one might expect that making Frozen II was easier for voice actors like Josh Gad, because they'd played the characters before. However, there was one element added to the sequel that wasn't around in the first Frozen, that made doing the work a bit tougher for Gad as well as some of the other cast and crew. There was a documentary film crew along for the ride this time, and Josh Gad admits it threw him off his game a bit.