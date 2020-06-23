Why Gremlins 2 Is Just As Hysterical 30 Years Later

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Recently, the world honored the 30th anniversary of director Joe Dante’s underrated sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch. As usual, the film’s fans came out of the woodwork, and the age-old debate of whether the 1990 follow-up or the 1984 original was the better film came back into focus. Rather than take that discussion to task and provide the viewpoint that both films are equals, I’d like to take a page from the Brain Gremlin playbook and dig a little deeper into a key subject: the fact that Gremlins 2’s laughter has not dimmed in the least with age.