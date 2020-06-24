Splash Mountain: 5 Cool Ideas For Disney Parks To Replace The Song Of The South Theme

There's also a lot about the world of Zootopia that we don't know which could be useful for the attraction. In the movie, we're told the town has 12 districts, but we see fewer than half of them over the course of the story. So perhaps a place like Splash Mountain could fit in perfectly with a part of Zootopia we've never seen. This would allow Imagineers to create an entirely new story for the attraction, using characters that people love, but without being tied to a specific plot. We could follow Judy and Nick on a new case that takes them to a part of the city filled with water, and eventually down a massive waterfall.