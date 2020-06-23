Leslie Odom Jr. And The Hamilton Cast React To The First Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is a Broadway sensation that has seeped into every facet of pop culture. The blockbuster musical won a whopping 11 Tonys, as well as a Grammy and Pulitzer, while also becoming the hottest ticket in town. As such, most of us weren't able to watch Miranda and the opening cast performing the iconic songs, but that'll change in a week and change. Hamilton is coming to Disney+ as a filmed Broadway performance, with the first trailer recently arriving and breaking the internet. And Leslie Odom Jr. and the rest of the cast seem just as excited as the rest of us.