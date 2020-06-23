Leslie Odom Jr. And The Hamilton Cast React To The First Trailer

Leave a Comment
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is a Broadway sensation that has seeped into every facet of pop culture. The blockbuster musical won a whopping 11 Tonys, as well as a Grammy and Pulitzer, while also becoming the hottest ticket in town. As such, most of us weren't able to watch Miranda and the opening cast performing the iconic songs, but that'll change in a week and change. Hamilton is coming to Disney+ as a filmed Broadway performance, with the first trailer recently arriving and breaking the internet. And Leslie Odom Jr. and the rest of the cast seem just as excited as the rest of us.
Hamilton tells the story of the country's founding, using hip hop and and a diverse cast to tell America's history, and Alexander Hamilton's life. The original cast of principals all saw major success in their career as a result of the show, and now they'll be able to look back and reflect on Hamilton once it arrives on Disney+. The movie's first stunning trailer just arrived, with the cast sharing and responding to the news. Aaron Burr himself posted, saying:
Disney has a film legacy, one that Leslie Odom Jr. seems all too familiar with. Per his tweet, that's part of the reason why he seems to excited to be sharing Hamilton with Disney+ subscribers all over the world. He's become a bonafide Disney star in the process, although Aaron Burr is a politician and not a Disney prince. But there will be plenty of eyes on Odom's performance, allowing more people into the room where it happens.
Of course, Leslie Odom Jr. wasn't the only Hamilton star to share the movie's first trailer, and help build anticipation for its upcoming release. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry originated the show-stealing role of Angelica, earning her a Tony Award in the process. The Altered Carbon actress shared her excitement for the movie's trailer in an all caps social media post, reading:
I'M SO PROUD TO BE A PART OF THIS! AND SO EXCITED TO SHARE!
There's a lot to be proud of when it comes to Hamilton. It's the biggest Broadway blockbuster in modern history, and has been able to piece the pop culture zeitgeist in a way that no show has done in years. And the countless people around the world who have learned every word by listening to the soundtrack will finally be able to see Renee Elise Goldsberry and company perform their iconic roles.
Hamilton will be available exclusively on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the new streaming service.
Another Schuyler Sister also posted on social media, Jasmine Cephas Jones. Jones played Peggy Shuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton, with their dual performance being immortalized in the Disney+ presentation. She shared her own excitement about Hamilton's trailer, quoting the show by posting,
To the REVOLUTION!!! July 3rd.
On top of getting to originate two iconic roles in Hamilton, the show also changed Jasmine Cephas Jones' life in a personal way. She and co-star Anthony Ramos met doing the show, and they're now engaged. Ramos played John Laurens / Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, and will also play the lead in the upcoming In The Heights movie.
Not to be left out, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself posted a response to Hamilton's trailer. Miranda is obviously intimately involved in the project, and will now be sharing his vision and performance to an even wider audience. He quoted one of the show's most iconic bops, saying:
May you always be satisfied.
Something tells me this won't be too difficult, given how beloved Hamilton already is. And while the musical went on to tour and have a variety of actors play the roles, there's always something iconic about an original broadway cast. While Disney+'s Hamilton was filmed after some members of the ensemble had left the show, the principal cast's performance has been captured.
As a reminder, you can watch the trailer for Hamilton below.
I'm so ready for this. But we're all going to have to wait for it just a bit more, as it's over a week until the movie musical arrives on streaming. Hamilton is set to arrive on Disney+ on July 3rd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.