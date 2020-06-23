Jackass Star Steve-O Got His Ear Ripped By UFC’s Jon Jones

What’s interesting about this video is that we never see the actual moment where Steve-O’s ear gets hammered, just the moments before and after it happens. That’s not speculation that the moment was faked, but rather that if next year’s Jackass legacyquel is still on the cards, we might actually be seeing the outtakes from a scene that’ll be included in the proposed 2021 return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the crew. I mean, c’mon… did you really think the health crisis would keep the Jackass folks from potentially producing a movie?