The Last Marvel Movie Is Leaving Netflix For Disney+

According to Disney+, Ant-Man and the Wasp won't be arriving on that streaming service until August 14, which is a bit longer wait in between the two services than we're used to seeing, but still, that means that by mid August, just about a month and a half from now, nearly the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to be viewed on Disney+. The only missing movies will be The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, movies which Disney doesn't fully own the rights to.