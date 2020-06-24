Seal Recounts How Joel Schumacher’s Batman Saved Kiss From A Rose From Being A 'Failure'

It was a failure when it first got released in ‘93 or ‘94 thereabouts. It was the fourth single from my second album. It went into the charts at No. 60 and dropped to No. 80-something the next week and that was the end of it. It was over. [...] I received a phone call from one Mr. Joel Schuamcher. And he’s the reason behind this short video I’m making today. He said ‘Seal I’m a huge fan of yours, I’ve just finished making this movie called Batman Forever. And I’m looking for a song for the love scene between Nicole Kidman and Val Kilmer. Do you? have anything?