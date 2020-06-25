Why Ghostbusters' Ernie Hudson Wasn't In Black Panther Despite Wanting To Be

After more than 20 films that have been made, and several more on the way, it seems like basically everybody is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, well, except Keanu Reeves. At the very least, anybody who wants in the MCU must already be there, right? Well apparently not, as it turns out once and future Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson really lobbied to get himself cast in Black Panther, but he wasn't able to make it happen.