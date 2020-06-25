Billie Eilish Put Out An Amazing No Time To Die Song, But Hans Zimmer Thinks It Came At The Wrong Time

From a certain perspective, especially through Hans Zimmer’s own musings, it’s unfortunate that No Time To Die’s theme song was released at what felt like the wrong time. With the world waiting to turn back on, and movie theaters looking forward to reopening their doors, there’s all sorts of opportunities out there for films of any stripe. Even the dutiful agents at MI6, and their adversaries, might be able to boost their fortunes in whatever this new world will bring, and along with those exploits will be a brand new Hans Zimmer score for all to delight over hearing for the first time. Now that’s really something to look forward to, isn’t it?