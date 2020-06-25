How Mission: Impossible 7’s Shutdown Was Actually Good News For Top Gun: Maverick

These days, so many big-budget movies are constantly running on an impossible deadline to meet before they hit theaters. If there’s a glass-half-full approach to this situation in terms of the movie industry, a ton of filmmakers have had extra time to look at their work and polish it, including with Hans Zimmer’s upcoming work. The composer has a lot on his plate right now, not only working on Top Gun, but Denis Villeneuve’s Dune as well. As Zimmer also told Variety, he’s currently doing “all these experiments” and being “obnoxious” while working on the score for the sci-fi adaptation.