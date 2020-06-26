Zendaya Reveals Why She Feels She Has Less Room To Make Mistakes In Hollywood

It's a constant thing. Being a young Disney actor, that's one level, being a young Black woman is one level, and then being very hard on myself is another level. It's also just a personal fear. I want to do a good job, and sometimes that can cause you to be fearful of things. But I will say that there's something that happens when a special character comes along, for me at least, and those fears melt away. They don't come back until it starts airing, which is when I started to get a little scared again. (Laughter.) But now, I'm excited to go back because the motivation is to work harder and become a better actress. I just want to get better.