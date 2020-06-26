The ‘Huge F’ing Message’ Bella Thorne Thinks Her New Movie Has For Its Audience

Speaking on that side of things, we wanted to make [Arielle] completely and utterly sure of every decision she makes. She is a strong woman in that sense, she knows what she wants and she’s going to get it. Whether that’s right or wrong, we don’t see it enough on screen for women to be powerful in their decision to be completely like ‘No, this is what I want.’ So much of the time we have it left up for debate, or they have to be so likable and so relatable, and we have to say ‘Oh no, don’t do it’. And they do it and then they learn from it, and they say ‘No, I shouldn’t have done it’. We were just like, ‘No, we want to be strong on Arielle. She is a woman of her choice. Whether her choice is right or wrong, you cannot leave that up for debate. She wanted what she wanted.