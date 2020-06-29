Will Smith’s Civil War Action Thriller Emancipation Could Set Massive Sales Record At Cannes

Emancipation also comes along at a time when the industry actively is trying to attract more stories from directors of color, and while Fuqua and Smith have been making movies on their own for decades, pairing them is almost as exciting as getting Denzel Washington in a new Fuqua joint. In fact, knowing that Washington has been in most of Fuqua’s last few movies, including two Equalizer films and his The Magnificent Seven remake, you have to believe there’s a part for him in this upcoming movie. We shall see.