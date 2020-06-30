Former Bond Girl Eva Green Sues After Her New Movie Is Dropped

We haven't seen Eva Green on the big screen in over a year, and based on the box office, it doesn't appear all that many people actually saw her in the Dumbo remake. We also haven't heard much about what she's been up to as far as future film projects. It seems that at least part of the reason for that is that the actress was set to star in an upcoming science fiction movie called A Patriot, which was supposed to film last year. However, production was postponed a couple of times before being cancelled altogether, and now Green is suing the producers to the tune of $1 million that she claims she's owed.