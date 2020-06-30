Why It Shouldn’t Really Matter Disney+’s Hamilton Dropped The F-Bombs, According To One Star

Hamilton was originally going to get a full theatrical release next summer, before the House of Mouse eventually decided to make it a streaming feature on Disney+. Fans around the world are eager to see the original principal cast's performance immortalized, even if the show needed to be slightly altered in order to facilitate a PG-13 movie. Although I have to wonder if the same censoring was planned for the movie's planned life in theaters.

Hamilton will be available to watch exclusively on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the new streaming service.