5 Avengers Teams We Want To See In The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

There are a lot of mysteries currently being kept about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one that has caused a lot of fans to scratch their heads is in regard to the future of the team known as The Avengers. In the last 12 years, the franchise has used the brand to highlight their big crossover/capstone movies, and yet looking ahead at the upcoming slate of films and television shows it’s hard not to notice that there are zero projects with “Avengers” in the title. It’s a situation that will continue to drive speculation up until an official announcement is made about what is next for the group – but what’s particularly exciting about the whole situation is that Marvel has a large number of cool and different avenues that they can go down should they choose.