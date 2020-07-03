Disclosure: 5 Reasons To Watch Netflix's Documentary About Hollywood's Impact On The Trans Community

Following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Netflix recently released the new documentary Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen to a global audience. Directed by Sam Feder, this in-depth look at the media's long, typically troubled history with trans representation in Hollywood and abroad.

The film features interviews from Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Brian Michael Smith, Sandra Cladwell, Jazzmun, Chaz Bono, Candis Cayne, and several more famous trans/non-binary celebrities. Disclosure is an informative, engaging, and often critical look and exploration at how our media has portrayed transgender individuals for decades, typically providing flawed, clumsy, problematic, or outright dangerous representations since the dawn of cinema. It's a thoughtful and immersive piece of film study, providing both personal and academic examinations of several prominent films and shows throughout our not-too-distant past. It's well-worth watching. Here are just five reasons why.