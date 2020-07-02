Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Producer Teases The Sequel’s Wild Visuals

Leave a Comment
Marvel Comics has an endless supply of characters, but a few heroes stand out among the rest as fan favorites. Spider-Man is one of those heroes, resulting in a variety of big screen adaptations for the character. While Tom Holland is the third actor to play Peter Parker, another wall crawler captured the hearts of the public in 2018: Miles Morales. This is largely due to the Oscar winning animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with a sequel is currently in production. And now producer Chris Miller is teasing the upcoming movie's visuals, and how they'll compare to the original.
In addition to a captivating new lead and alternate reality action, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was notable for its unique visual language. The movie truly looks like a moving comic book, while also featuring plenty of trippy sequences. Chris Miller and Phil Lord won an Oscar for producing the first movie, and Miller recently hinted at the sequel's improved visuals, saying:
Well, this is exciting. It looks like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is going to be pushing more boundaries by crafting unique techniques in order to bring the upcoming animated sequel to life. While Chris Miller didn't go into detail about what those visuals might include, this tease is sure to delight the countless moviegoers who saw the first film in theaters, and are eager for Miles Morales' second adventure through the multiverse.
Chris Miller shared his first impression of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 over on his Twitter page. He and Phil Lord often use social media to directly communicate with audiences, especially regarding their new animated franchise. Into the Spider-Verse featured a stellar cast of voice actors, and a variety of different web slingers. This includes Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, Peni Parker, and Spider-Man Noir. They're a motley crew, and one that fans are eager to see reunite in the upcoming sequel.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse also ended on a cliffhanger, which set up yet another Spider-Man to join the fray in the upcoming sequel. During the movie's mid-credits sequence, Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 is introduced and begins traveling through the multiverse. Spider-Man 2099 was voiced by Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac, and is sure to further complicate the story Into the Spider-Verse 2.
The wild success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was no doubt vindicating for Chris Miller and Phil Lord, especially once they eventually earned an Academy Award. The duo of filmmakers were famously fired from Solo: A Star Wars Story after clashing with Lucasfilm, eventually making way for Ron Howard to arrive and complete the ill-fated standalone film in time for its theatrical release. While this seemed like a massive professional set back, clearly their talents were better used on another genre project.
Considering how much vision went into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there's no telling what Chris Miller and Phil Lord have in store for the upcoming sequel. Using animation rather than live-action opens up the possibilities of its story, and the multi-verse opens countless narrative doors for Into the Spider-Verse 2.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's sequel is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 7, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.