Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Producer Teases The Sequel’s Wild Visuals

Marvel Comics has an endless supply of characters, but a few heroes stand out among the rest as fan favorites. Spider-Man is one of those heroes, resulting in a variety of big screen adaptations for the character. While Tom Holland is the third actor to play Peter Parker, another wall crawler captured the hearts of the public in 2018: Miles Morales. This is largely due to the Oscar winning animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with a sequel is currently in production. And now producer Chris Miller is teasing the upcoming movie's visuals, and how they'll compare to the original.