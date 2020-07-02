One Of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Co-Stars Would Love To Be In His Space Movie

Of course Tom Cruise is planning to be the first actor to star in a full-length film shot on location at the actual International Space Station, because it’s the most on brand move the Top Gun actor could sign on for. But will he be bringing along a full cast for the underwraps project directed by Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman, or is this a one-man show? One solid option he should think about sharing his spacecraft with his longtime Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg. I mean the guy’s already played the U.S.S. Enterprise’s trusty engineer in Star Trek, and a Jakku junk boss in Star Wars. That applies to actual space travel, right? It also helps that he's actually volunteered for the gig.