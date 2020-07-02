One Of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Co-Stars Would Love To Be In His Space Movie

Leave a Comment
Of course Tom Cruise is planning to be the first actor to star in a full-length film shot on location at the actual International Space Station, because it’s the most on brand move the Top Gun actor could sign on for. But will he be bringing along a full cast for the underwraps project directed by Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman, or is this a one-man show? One solid option he should think about sharing his spacecraft with his longtime Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg. I mean the guy’s already played the U.S.S. Enterprise’s trusty engineer in Star Trek, and a Jakku junk boss in Star Wars. That applies to actual space travel, right? It also helps that he's actually volunteered for the gig.
Simon Pegg expressed his interest in venturing to the stars with Tom Cruise while recently speaking with NME, saying,
I’d love to go into space, it would be amazing! But you know, you have to also think about your family and safety and stuff. Tom never does anything recklessly and all of his stunts are meticulously designed, rehearsed and trained for. If he does it, it will be really safe. So, I don’t know, you never know.
It would seem that the Star Trek actor thinks he’d be safe hands with Tom Cruise in space for his high-profile movie that he’s developing with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the cooperation of NASA. And who could say no to a historical project such as this? We’ll have to wait and see if Simon Pegg and other famed actors get picked out to act in the microgravity movie set.
Simon Pegg recently took a break from big-budget movies to star in an emotional drama highlighting Los Angeles homelessness called Lost Transmissions, and is anticipating his return to playing Benji Dunn with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 this fall with the likes of Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames. Filming stalled back in March due to global events, but it is now gearing up to resume production with proper precautions being taken.
Maybe during their time on the action flicks Simon Pegg can tell Tom Cruise about his interest in space? Any actor signing up for the Space Station-set flick should be ready to read the fine print, though. Cruise is already preparing to learn how to use the bathroom in zero gravity and as the filmmaker behind the short film set in space Apogee of Fear cautioned, it’s really tough to make a movie at the Space Station.
Besides getting ready to make a movie in space, Mission: Impossible 7 will apparently feature some seriously “obscene” stunts from Cruise. The movie written and directed by Rogue Nation and Fallout’s Christopher McQuarrie is expected to hit theaters on November 19, 2021. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg’s upcoming projects.