Avatar: 11 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About James Cameron's Movie

Never discount James Cameron. Anytime someone tries to count him out, the prolific writer/director exceeds everyone else's expectations and produces a phenomenally successful hit. People who thought Titanic would flop enormously, for instance, were shocked by the blockbuster's astonishing success. Likewise, the folks who anticipated Cameron to strike out with Avatar, his ambitious special effects-heavy sci-fi action-thriller, were once again surprised to see this passion project become Cameron's chance to outshine himself and reclaim the number-one spot on the all-time charts.

There's no doubt that this visionary filmmaker knows how to triumph, which makes any early claims that his forthcoming Avatar sequels won't excel questionable at this moment. The man makes hits, and Avatar is certainly one of his finest crown jewels. Indeed, the road to its success was paved with hard battles and troubles, though Cameron certainly prevailed. Let's explore some interesting behind-the-scenes facts about 2009's Avatar.