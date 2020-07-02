Transformers And Back To The Future Are Crossing Over In A Cool Way

Now that you know what Gigawatt’s deal is, it should be abundantly clear that he’ll be a major player in the Transformers / Back to the Future comic book series. The story sees Marty McFly returning to 1985 Hill Valley, only to have his life shaken up soon after. With Doc Brown’s time machine attracting the attention of the Decepticons, and Marty making one small mistake, he’ll be thrust into an adventure to “stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future.” Fortunately, he won’t be alone, as the time-traveling Autobot known as Gigawatt will be by his side.