Latest James Bond Casting Odds Kick Outlander Star Out Of Top Slot

We’ll have to wait and see if this call for James Norton starts to blow up over the idea for Sam Heughan taking on the role. Other actors in the odds are Tom Hiddleston at 5/1, Richard Madden at 6/1 and Tom Hardy’s 8/1. But before we get serious about the next James Bond, No Time To Die will pick up where Spectre left off when it hits theaters on November 25. Who would you pick to play 007? Vote in our poll below.