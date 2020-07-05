Captain America’s Birthday Arrived, And The Internet Celebrated In The Best Possible Ways

Another 4th of July has come and gone and, with the holiday, many people across the country find different ways to celebrate. For instance, film fans may take in a viewing of Independence Day. But when it comes to superhero fans, they mark the occasion by paying tribute to Captain America, who, in the comics, was born on July 4, 1918. The day has always been a cause for celebration among fans of Steve Rogers, and this year they came out in full force to pay tribute to the First Avenger.