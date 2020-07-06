Why Henry Cavill Won’t Troll Fans About His Superman Future Despite Being ‘Tempted’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has seemingly hit its stride in the past few years, with a slew of critically acclaimed blockbusters arriving in theaters. But the franchise had relatively humble roots, starting with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. That 2013 blockbuster featured the debut of Henry Cavill's Superman, who would go on to appear in Batman v Superman and Justice League. Cavill's future as the character is currently unclear, but the Mission: Impossible - Fallout actor recently revealed he won't be trolling the fandom about his possible return, despite being tempted to do so.