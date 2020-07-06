Tom Hanks Confesses He Was ‘Heartbroken’ Over Greyhound Not Going The Theaters

There can be wonderful surprises that come along if a movie lands, but there's only 24 hours in the day, and there's only so many inches even you journalists have in order to dedicate to something. And so we were ready. We were willing to face that. But with that removed, I mean, literally removed as a possibility, we were left with this other reality. We have a movie that is ready to go. That is timely, because of COVID-19. It actually is a theme of emotional physical status. Just as Ernie Krause is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, wondering when, how, if he is going to survive and do his job. We are all in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, which ends up being like five times bigger than we anticipated it being. And we don't know when, how, if we're going to get out of it. And who's going to join us on the other side. With that dropped in our laps by either providence or an indifferent universe, the question was, ‘Is there anything we can do? What can we do in order to get this movie seen?’ If I could have, I would have sold it to CBS and have it on the CBS Sunday Night Movie, put it on an outpost of the BBC, or anything, so that it would play it around the world. The finances didn't exist in order to make that happen. So Apple TV comes along as a savior, and offers us the opportunity to have the movie out. The great advantage is the entire world can see it at the same time. … That's good. That means we’ll get out. There's a financial element to it. That means the movie is officially in the black. It's officially profitable. But with the world being what it is, and the business being what it is and exhibitors going through the pain, what ends up being the best scenario is that the movie can be seen.