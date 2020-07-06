Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Special Disney+ Easter Egg From When He Wrote Hamilton

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical Hamilton has been a huge sensation since it arrived on the great white way in 2015. While most of us weren't able to be in the room where it happens to see the original cast, all that changed this weekend when the filmed stage production arrived on Disney+. The show has now been immortalized for posterity, including Miranda's performance as the title character. And it turns out that the movie's credits includes information regarding his writing process.