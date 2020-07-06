Hamilton Caused A Ridiculous Spike In Disney+ App Downloads

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Broadway musical Hamilton took the world by storm when it debuted in 2015, and quickly went on to become a major cultural touchstone. Of course, not everyone has the means to hit up a Broadway show, so when rumors of a Hamilton film became a reality, people lost their minds all over again. And, with the movie's debut on Disney+ on July 3, you can bet that everyone who missed out on seeing the original cast (or who just wanted to relive the magic) made sure they had access to Hamilton, which caused an insane spike in the number of Disney+ subscribers.