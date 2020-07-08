Hobbs And Shaw: The Best Moments From The Fast And Furious Spinoff, Ranked

9. Hobbs And Shaw's Morning Routine Split-Screen

Before we get into the moments packed with so much action I don't know what to do with myself, let's first take a look at the great split-screen scene where we see Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw go through their morning routines. Instead of having a crazy action scene to show what both characters are about (although we do get there by the end of it), the first minute or so see the two polar opposites essentially doing the same thing but with each having their own way of doing things, which really sets up things that come later in the movie.