Knives Out’s Twitter Is Feuding With An Ana De Armas Fan Account, And Rian Johnson Approves

Leave a Comment
Director Rian Johnson has helmed a pair of very high profile projects over the past few years, namely Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the whoddunit black comedy Knives Out. The latter project was one of the top movies of 2019, and earned Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The filmmaker assembled a killer cast, including Ana de Armas as Marta. And in a strange series of events, the official Knives Out twitter is now feuding with... a fan account for de Armas? Here's what we know so far.
Knives Out's marketing team was top notch ahead of the first movie's release, and has continued to engage the public with witty posts and memes. But most recently a fan account for Ana de Armas came to the realization that it was blocked. They admin of the fan page posted turns of events on social media, in a move that would seemingly start a hilariously random feud with the official Knives Out twitter. Check it out below,
The reasoning is unclear, but it looks like Knives Out has exercised the right of the block button, therefore keeping account Armas Updates out of the loop regarding any future posts. While Ana de Armas isn't expected to appear in the Knives Out sequel that Rian Johnson is developing, but Armas Updates will still be kept in the dark if Marta or the actress are mentioned in the future.
But the story didn't simply end with that block from the official Knives Out twitter. Instead, the Oscar nominated movie's social media went on to post some shady messages about the Ana de Armas fan account, to add a little salt in the wound. That, or to go hilariously viral. Or both. You can check out the antagonizing post below.
Shots fired. It looks like the admin of the Knives Out official twitter caught win of Armas Updates' previous tweet. And rather than being on the wrong side of the narrative, the account took a note from Knives Out's signature quick witted script, and threw in a jab for good measure. Although even if there was some shade thrown, it could have been worse. The account could have quote Chris Evans' infamous "eat shit" monologue.
Funny enough, there was yet another post by the Knives Out twitter, which highlights that they blocked Armas Updates because "I'm not interested in the account." The flames of this bizarrely amusing online feud only continue to be stoked, to the delight of Twitter users who are watching and sharing the back and forth.
Eventually this exchange went viral enough that it caught the attention of Knives Out director himself, Rian Johnson. While he's no doubt busy developing the movie's sequel and directing a recent Pokemon Go commercial, he still took the time to respond to the social media feud, saying:
Same, though. Rian Johnson seems appropriately puzzled about how Knives Out's official twitter began feuding with an Ana de Armas fan account. But that doesn't mean he's not amused by the ongoing situation, just like the rest of us. I'm sure that Ryan Murphy is already writing a new season of Feud based on this particular online beef.
We'll just have to see what comes next, and if either of the twitter accounts in question post more about each other. It's clear that the folks marketing Rian Johnson's successful murder mystery are enjoying the interaction, so there's no telling what could make its way to the internet in the future. And as a sequel is developed, Knives Out's social media should only continue to grow in its influence.
Knives Out is currently available to stream on Amazon, while Ana de Armas can be seen in No Time to Die on November 12th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.