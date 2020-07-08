Avengers: Endgame Director Gives His Thoughts On Justice League’s Snyder Cut Being Released

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

DC fans who've been campaigning to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League since shortly after the movie hit theaters in November 2017 have finally had reason to rejoice. In late May, Zack Snyder revealed that his version of the superhero ensemble will be released on HBO Max in 2021. Ever since, tons of actors (including those who worked on the film) and other directors have spoken up about their thoughts on Zack Snyder's Justice League. Now Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has added his feelings to the mix.