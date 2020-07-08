Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Dangled A Dog Outside A Car, Among Other Accusations

Allegations such as these are at the heart of the case and The Sun is seeking to prove that the time the outlet called Johnny Depp a “wife beater” was not false. Meanwhile, even in court this week Johnny Depp has insisted there was no wrongdoing and that the slapping and other events as detailed by Amber Heard are stories she made up to suit a #MeToo narrative which at that time was a focal point in Hollywood. For his part, Johnny Depp has claimed much of what Amber Heard has said about him in public is false. He has asked questions about the money she claimed to donate after their divorce settlement and has been defended by various friends and coworkers in his life.