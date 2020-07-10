Chris Hemsworth's Hulk Hogan Movie: 5 Things I Really Hope We See In This Film

This is why I will be shocked if Vince McMahon isn't a major player in the upcoming Hulk Hogan movie. I mean, the history and presence of the billionaire wrestling promoter is tailor-made for a biopic like this, especially when you consider everything he put on the line in order to pull off what had never been done before. We're talking about the guy who mortgaged his house just to get enough money to put on the first WrestleMania, not knowing if it was going to be a success or if he was going to be homeless after everything was said and done.