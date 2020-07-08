Candyman And The Forever Purge Just Got New Release Dates

We first heard about The Forever Purge's delay a few weeks ago, with the studio opting to keep it in limbo for a while, and the original plan was to release Candyman on September 25th. Now Variety is reporting that Universal has settled on a new plan for both projects. While the fifth chapter in the Purge franchise was initially supposed to come out this Friday, it has now been pushed almost exactly a year and will come out on July 9, 2021. As for the Nia DaCosta slasher starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the film is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 16th. The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters on June 12, making this its second delay.