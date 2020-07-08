How #1 Movie The Outpost's Director Feels About Not Really Knowing How Well The Film Did

While most of the 2020 slate of theatrical debuts has been postponed to later in the year, if not into 2021 outright, movies like director Rod Lurie’s military drama The Outpost are making the best of the current situation. The film debuted in drive-in theaters last weekend, as well as on all major VOD platforms, exemplifying how new releases are dealing with this brave new world of theatrical exhibition. Unfortunately, that kind of makes it hard to tell exactly how well The Outpost did in terms of the more traditional measures of success. But if you ask Lurie his feelings on the matter, he’d tell you another benchmark is more important to him.