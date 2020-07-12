Drag Queen Legend Divine's 5 Best Performances, Ranked

5. Multiple Maniacs (1970)

I don't even know where to begin with the 1970 black-and-white dark comedy Multiple Maniacs, but I will tell you that Divine, who takes on the role of the operator of a freak show called The Cavalcade of Perversion, has a "divine" experience with a rosary and a similar encounter with a giant lobster in her descent into madness.

The movie also sees Lady Divine turn from robbing the poor souls who attend her show of madness to killing them when she grows tired of the act. Lady Divine is similar to characters that made the drag queen so famous, so this is a good place to start for those wanting to get the full experience of murder, mayhem, and more smut than anyone knows how to handle. And the recent Criterion Collection remaster makes John Waters' controversial film look better than ever.