The Batman Fan Art Imagines Matthew McConaughey As Two-Face

We've been hearing a lot of intriguing things about what DC fans can expect once The Batman hits theaters in the fall of next year, with the Robert Pattinson starring film giving us the first solo adventure for the famed character since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. While much of the cast has been announced, including quite the rogue's gallery of villains for the film, there are still rumors that the movie will introduce other bad guys, or at least set up said antagonists for potential sequels. One of those rumored criminals is Two-Face, and someone just gave us a glimpse at how Matthew McConaughey could look in the role.