The Batman Fan Art Imagines Matthew McConaughey As Two-Face

We've been hearing a lot of intriguing things about what DC fans can expect once The Batman hits theaters in the fall of next year, with the Robert Pattinson starring film giving us the first solo adventure for the famed character since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. While much of the cast has been announced, including quite the rogue's gallery of villains for the film, there are still rumors that the movie will introduce other bad guys, or at least set up said antagonists for potential sequels. One of those rumored criminals is Two-Face, and someone just gave us a glimpse at how Matthew McConaughey could look in the role.
We haven't had any confirmation yet on villains for The Batman beyond Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell), The Riddler (Paul Dano), and Carmine Faclone (John Turturro), but there are plenty of people who'd love to see Two-Face get a bigger chance to shine in live-action with this film or its sequels. Instagram user AwedopeArts would like to see Matthew McConaughey in the part, and just went ahead and gave us all a look at how awesome he could be as Harvey Dent / Two-Face. The result is pretty amazing, too:
Oooooh! OK, let's all be honest with ourselves now. We know you want to see The Batman, but don't you really, really want to see Matthew McConaughey as Two-Face now? Maybe even...more than you want to see a Two-Face-less The Batman? You do?! Cool, I knew we were all on the same page!
It might seem odd to say, but former habitual romantic comedy lead Matthew McConaughey does look nice and menacing with half of his face burned off. I mean, sure, most of us wouldn't be all smiles after an experience like that, but this rendering really drives home the whole "I was a victim but now I'm a deranged Big Bad" thing that Two-Face has going on.
What we see here is some really solid work on the destroyed face (the cheek hole and bulging eyeball are a must), the all important coin Two-Face uses to make all of his decisions, and a perfect, sleek crime boss look. Honestly, one of my favorite things about this is that this picture of McConaughey looks to have been taken from one of his Lincoln car commercials, because now I can't help but think that is exactly the type of car Two-Face would be driven around in while running part of Gotham's underworld.
Two-Face has only been seen in live action for two big screen appearances, having been played by Tommy Lee Jones in 1995's Batman Forever and Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight, while Billy Dee Williams portrayed Harvey Dent in 1989's Batman, but was written out of the sequel and never got his shot at playing our doubly damaged coin-flipping favorite. So, considering the number of Batman movies we've had, and how little Mr. Two-Face has been used, it's no surprise that people really want the character to show up in Matt Reeves' new film.
While there's still quite a bit of secrecy surrounding The Batman, the movie (which only began filming at the beginning of this year and will, hopefully, be able to resume production before too much longer) is now due out on October 1, 2021, meaning we have less than two years before all will be revealed and we can see if we get a taste of Two-Face (Sounds terrible...my apologies.) in the film.
For the latest on The Batman, be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend. If you'd like to see what other movies are coming our way soon, check out our 2020 movie release schedule!