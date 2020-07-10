Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals How Hamilton Changes Due To The Politics Of Each Era

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit Hamilton became a worldwide sensation when it opened back in 2015, and won countless awards in the process. Now Disney+ subscribers can be in the room where it happened, as a filmed version of the play starring the original leads has been released on the new streaming service. The show tells American history, but Miranda recently spoke to how the show changes depending on what's happening in politics IRL.