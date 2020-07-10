Is Fast And Furious 9 Finally Going To Space?

Then again, we don’t have the full list of possibilities that Julia Cunningham mentioned during the interview with Chris Bridges. So for all we know, some other claim of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Xander Cage characters going head to head was thrown out there, and we just don’t know it. The suspense is killer when it comes to whether or not Fast 9 is going to blast off into the great unknown, and as the film is set to make its belated debut on April 2, 2021, we’ll have a wait time that’s firmly planted between “too long” and “not that long, really” to find out the truth.