Is Fast And Furious 9 Finally Going To Space?

Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of… Dominic Toretto and his merry family of criminals? It sounds like that could be the honest truth, as what started as a joke about where F9, or any Fast and Furious sequel for that matter, could head to top the franchise’s already high bar of spectacle could become a very present reality. At least, that’s what Chris “Ludacris” Bridges seems to be suggesting, as he stoked the fires to this rather stellar possibility just recently.
Per comments Chris “Ludacris” Bridges made on SirusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, via an article on THR reporting on those remarks, the Fast saga actor seemed to confirm the suspicions the hosts were throwing into the air. As space is one of the few frontiers that seems to be ripe for F9 to venture out into, Cunningham herself tossed that suggestion into the air, which prompted the following response from Bridges:
I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away.
That’s just great. As if waiting for another year to learn the secrets behind things like how the hell Han came back from the dead, or just where John Cena’s addition to the Torretto family has been hiding all these years, we now have to apparently wait for a potential space race involving Vin Diesel’s on screen family. Just when you thought jumping from skyscraper to skyscraper with a sportscar, or outrunning a nuclear sub with a souped up ATV wasn’t exciting enough.
We’ve potentially come a long way in terms of the Fast and Furious space program, as it was only a couple short years ago that series story architect Chris Morgan had laid down the line that space was a no-go as far as he was concerned. And now, with F9 pushed back by around a year since it was supposed to debut, it sounds like that decision may have been reversed in favor of some high flying antics in the almost 20 year old franchise.
Then again, we don’t have the full list of possibilities that Julia Cunningham mentioned during the interview with Chris Bridges. So for all we know, some other claim of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Xander Cage characters going head to head was thrown out there, and we just don’t know it. The suspense is killer when it comes to whether or not Fast 9 is going to blast off into the great unknown, and as the film is set to make its belated debut on April 2, 2021, we’ll have a wait time that’s firmly planted between “too long” and “not that long, really” to find out the truth.