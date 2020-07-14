Johnny Depp’s Court Case Accuses Amber Heard Of Physical Abuse In Response To Depp Losing Millions

Johnny Depp testified that, in the time since the first two Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, which were filmed back to back, he had apparently made $650 million, but due to the alleged financial mishandlings, that money was gone, and he owed an additional $100 million in back taxes which he claims should have been paid by the business managers but were not. Depp's lawsuit with his former business managers was settled out of court in July 2018. The settlement was not disclosed.