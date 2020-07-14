Hulu’s Palm Springs Is Breaking Streaming Records

Clearly a lot of people have not only clicked play on Palm Springs, but have enjoyed it enough to comment about it on social media. And these are just the latest records the movie has broken. After Palm Springs premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Hulu and Neon acquired it for a little over $17.5 million, making it that festival’s biggest deal yet and beating out the previous holder of that title, 2016’s The Birth of a Nation.