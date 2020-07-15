Netflix's Project Power Trailer Gives Jamie Foxx And Joseph Gordon-Levitt Superpowers, But There’s A Catch

Leave a Comment
By the time the typical summer movie season gets to the month of July, there’s already been a couple of superpowered cinematic offerings kicking around in theaters. But with the major chains being shut down and current events as they are, we haven’t gotten as much hero action as we're used to. Well, it looks like Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are the heroes today, as Netflix’s Project Power has them teaming up to play around with some super powered chemistry; with a very big catch. Take a look at the trailer below:
Directed by Catfish documentary team Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, Project Power focuses on a drug named, aptly enough, “Power.” With the ability to give anyone who takes it superpowers, such as invisibility or the generation of fire and/or ice, it’s a perky pill that only gives the user five minutes of marvelous abilities. And the biggest twist is -- you never know what your power will be until you try the drug for yourself.
That’s apparently enough of a risk though, as a kingpin (Westworld’s Rodrigo Santoro) is looking to go into business trafficking this stuff hardcore. It’s up to Jamie Foxx’s ex-soldier and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s cop to bust this operation up and, with the help of a young Power dealer (Dominique Fishback), they’re going to take their fight to their enemies.
Not only is Netflix getting into the superhero game with Project Power, but they’re doing so with a pretty big distinction from most of the competition. As Deadpool, Logan, and most recently, Birds of Prey have paved the way for R-rated superhero movies to rule the roost, Project Power is in fact labeled with that very mature rating. So the glimpses of superpowered sex workers, gunplay, and fisticuffs are probably a hint to some material you won’t want your kids to be watching on your screen any time soon.
For the adults in the audience, Project Power represents even more potential to see their favorite comics and brand new IP in the realm of such thrills, brought to life in a hard-R flavor. Which is pretty helpful for Jamie Foxx, as this project could also help keep the fact that he’s the next Spawn in the public consciousness.
Most importantly, Project Power just looks like a really fun time. The rhythm between Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback looks like it carries a lot of water in this world of superdrugs and violence. And right about now, folks are in love with big thrills coming to their favorite streaming services, as seen with the huge debuts of Palm Springs and Greyhound this past weekend.
So if you’re ready to pop a pill for justice, you can check out Project Power when it fills your prescription for action on Netflix, starting August 14th.