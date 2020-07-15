Netflix's Project Power Trailer Gives Jamie Foxx And Joseph Gordon-Levitt Superpowers, But There’s A Catch

By the time the typical summer movie season gets to the month of July, there’s already been a couple of superpowered cinematic offerings kicking around in theaters. But with the major chains being shut down and current events as they are, we haven’t gotten as much hero action as we're used to. Well, it looks like Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are the heroes today, as Netflix’s Project Power has them teaming up to play around with some super powered chemistry; with a very big catch. Take a look at the trailer below: