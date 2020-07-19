Every Hayao Miyazaki Movie Including Spirited Away, Ranked

10. Ponyo (2008)

Ponyo is the story of a goldfish that falls in love with a little boy and wants to be human, but her father disapproves. So really, it’s The Little Mermaid, but much, much weirder.

Some people adore Ponyo. But I merely just enjoy it. Watching Ponyo run on waves is enthralling and it’s a charming story. But by the end of it, I’m kind of just shrugging. This is a Miyazaki movie where the animation does most of the legwork.