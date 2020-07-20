Why Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Have Issues With M. Night Shyamalan's Movie

And look, I’m not going to spend this whole article trying to convince you that The Last Airbender is a good movie, because it’s not. It’s a terrible movie. But what if I were to tell you that maybe you’re being a little too harsh on it? Yes, it’s a bad film, but maybe it’s not as bad as you’re making it out to be. So that’s the point of this article. I’m going to lay out the biggest problems people have with the movie, and maybe try to show you why it’s not as bad as you think it is. But hey, I’m the guy who thinks The Legend of Korra is better than Avatar: The Last Airbender, so make of this argument what you will.

Here are the arguments made against The Last Airbender...